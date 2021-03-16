MISSOURI- The state's rural hospitals are now eligible to receive reimbursement funds through the CARES Act relief funds.
According to a release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, $10 million has been allocated for the assistance.
Missouri's 62 rural hospitals that provide services to underserved populations are eligible to receive the funds if they can attest that business interruptions resulted in revenue loss between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.
Reimbursements will be capped at $161,290 per hospital.
Requests must be approved by the Office of Rural Health and Primary Care within the DHSS. Hospitals will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2021.