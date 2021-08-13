SALINE COUNTY − Saline, Johnson and Lafayette counties were issued a hot spot advisory Friday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 

Current COVID Severity based on State Averages

A news release from DHSS says most areas of Missouri have experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the delta variant being the predominant cause. 

Saline, two other counties issued hot spot advisory

Hospitals in the three counties are seeing a resource strain from the increased numbers of patients, resulting in many at or near capacity. 

COVID Total Patients in KC Region

Continued spread into northwest Missouri is expected, DHSS said in a news release.

In Johnson County, 23.4% are fully vaccinated. In Lafayette, 35.5% are fully vaccinated and in Saline, 35.8% are fully vaccinated. Experts say at least 70% to 80% of people need immunity to minimize spread in a community. 

Saline, Johnson and Lafayette counties join Cole, Callaway, Osage, Miller, Morgan and Camden counties as being considered hot spots.

