Saline, two other counties issued hot spot advisory

SALINE COUNTY − Saline, Johnson and Lafayette counties were issued a hot spot advisory Friday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
A news release from DHSS says most areas of Missouri have experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the delta variant being the predominant cause.
Hospitals in the three counties are seeing a resource strain from the increased numbers of patients, resulting in many at or near capacity.
Continued spread into northwest Missouri is expected, DHSS said in a news release.
In Johnson County, 23.4% are fully vaccinated. In Lafayette, 35.5% are fully vaccinated and in Saline, 35.8% are fully vaccinated. Experts say at least 70% to 80% of people need immunity to minimize spread in a community.
Saline, Johnson and Lafayette counties join Cole, Callaway, Osage, Miller, Morgan and Camden counties as being considered hot spots.