As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Saturday, Oct. 24 will become available below:
4:15 p.m.: 39 new cases in Boone County
The Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub reported 39 new cases Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 5,888.
There are now 367 active cases in the county. One additional hospitalization was reported for the county.
According to the update, there are no new deaths related to the virus.
11:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,918 cases, DHSS clarifies increase
According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, 2,918 new cases were added in the last 24 hours. This brings the total to 167,452 cases.
Missouri added 113 deaths to its total. This brings the total to 2,801 deaths in Missouri since the start of the pandemic. KOMU 8 reached out to DHSS to confirm that the number of deaths represents the accurate number of cases and not a tracking delay.
According to a statement from the department, the data is "not solely reflective of what has occurred in Missouri in the past 24 hours."
Current seven day averages in the state are 1,554 cases per day and an average of 11 deaths per day.