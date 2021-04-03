As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
10 a.m.: DHSS reports five new deaths, but metric is "currently down"
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 327 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 490,648.
DHSS reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,504 since the pandemic began. However, the dashboard says the metric for deaths is "currently down", making some graphs and maps unavailable.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,658,351 total doses administered
- 1,683,011 COVID-19 vaccine regimen initiated
- 1,034,982 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 27.4% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 16.9% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 763 total hospitalizations in the state with 30% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,162 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 309.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.