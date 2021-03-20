As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
10:30 a.m.: Two million total doses of the vaccine administered in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 348 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 485,736.
DHSS reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,370 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
2,015,825 total doses administered
1,329,104 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
718,615 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
21.7% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
11.7% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 897 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,244 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 321.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.