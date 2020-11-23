MOBERLY - Several residents in the Moberly area received multiple scam calls from across seas over the weekend.
Countries where calls came from included Barbados, Albania, Latvia, Philippines, St. George in Granada, Porter, Spain, Trinidad, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
The Better Business Bureau Regional Director Michelle Gleba said that the pandemic is a large factor as to why scam calls are more frequent.
“The pandemic is creating the perfect storm. When it comes to scammers targeting consumers, scammers know that more than likely most of us are probably at home. So this is an ideal time to try to target you,” Gleba said.
Moberly resident Nancy Ketchum received over 25 calls over the weekend.
She said that she thinks the calls were made as an attempt to get residents to call back.
“Well, they never complete the first ring. They always cut off. So you never have a chance to answer even if you were going to so I felt like it was an an effort for them to get your call back," Ketchum said. "And since they're overseas calls, I'm sure you would be charged significant amounts of money.
Ketchum said she people received calls from her that she never made.
“I've had numerous people call me either on my landline or my cell phone and say, ‘I've received a phone call from this number, can I help you with something?,’ and it's no one that I've called, they've just accessed my number to make these robo calls,” Ketchum said.
Ketchum said that she thinks scammers are targeting the area and other callers with similar area codes.
“I have a daughter that lives in Liberty, but her phone number she set up while she was here, so it's a 660 area code,” Ketchum said.
Gleba said that targeting certain areas is common for scammers.
“These types of scams will focus on different parts of the state or different parts of the country for a while. So they'll target a certain area. Once they get the victims money or personal information, then they move on to another area,” Gleba said.
Ketchum explained she’s concerned that the elderly community will fall for the scams.
“I just thought that would be really kind of dangerous. If we started having some of our senior citizens return these calls. I'm afraid that they will lose significant amounts of money,” Ketchum said.
Gleba explained that it’s best to avoid interacting with these types of calls.
“We encourage people that when you receive these types of calls, and it's a sales pitch that you didn't sign up for, hang up the phone, don't press a number, sometimes you're asked to press a number to get removed from the list. And if you do that, that can open you up to future calls," Gleba said. "We also encourage consumers if you're not wanting those robo calls, to block the number, and you can check with your phone service provider to see what type of services are available to you. And then finally, we do encourage consumers to report it."
Visit the Better Business Bureau website to report scam calls, as well as track call on the BBB Scam Tracker.