ST. LOUIS - On Monday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued St. Louis City and County for imposing a mask mandate. Now he is filing for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction (TRO).
The St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to terminate the county’s health order and mask mandate. Despite this, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is fighting to enforce the mask mandate.
Schmitt says mask mandates in St. Louis are "unconstitutional and unreasonable" in a press release.
"County Executive Page is wrong, and today we asked a court for an order to remind him of that fact,” Schmitt said.