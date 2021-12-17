JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened a separate email account last week urging parents to report school districts with mask mandates and quarantine orders following a recent Cole County judge ruling.
Since Dec. 8, Schmitt’s office said it has received 7,500 emails from mostly "concerned parents and some students opposed to mask mandates and quarantine orders."
On Nov. 22, a Cole County judge ruled Department of Health and Human Services regulations unconstitutionally delegate too much power to individual health officials and directors, bypassing the authority given to elected bodies.
Judge Daniel Green said local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
Confusion has surrounded the ruling, even causing a Cooper County health administrator to file a motion to intervene for clarification.
Following the emails received to his "illegalmandate@ago.mo.gov" account, Schmitt’s office said it sent out 52 cease and desist letters to Missouri school districts, including Columbia Public Schools.
The Columbia School Board voted to end its mask mandate, effective Jan. 4, 2022, on Monday. However, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told the Columbia Missourian the decision the board made had nothing to do with the order.