COLUMBIA — Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and whether it has authority to issue a mask mandate will go to trial on Oct. 18.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 1 p.m., with the trial beginning on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse.
Judge Joshua Devine will oversee the trial.
Schmitt filed a lawsuit against CPS and multiple other school districts on Jan. 21, arguing school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.
He filed motions for temporary restraining orders against the districts on Jan. 31. In the motion against CPS, Schmitt said if parents or children believe a mask is beneficial, the "plaintiff’s requested relief does not prevent them from wearing one."
The restraining order was dropped on Feb. 10, hours before a hearing about the district's mandate. CPS returned to a "masks recommended" status on Feb. 11.
James Atkins, a lawyer representing Schmitt in the case, said last month that the state will seek an injunction so CPS cannot reissue a mask mandate. Devine gave the parties until Feb. 24 to meet and agree on a full trial schedule.
CPS will be represented by Natalie Ann Hoernschemeyer and Grant David Wiens.