ST. LOUIS — Face masks will no longer be required at all Schnucks locations for customers, employees and vendors as of Monday.
A mask mandate expired in the City of St. Louis on Saturday, March 5. This was the last mandate impacting any Schnucks stores, according to a news release.
Schnucks reported that per the CDC's COVID-19 community level assessment tool, none of its stores are in high-risk areas.
On Feb. 28, Schnucks removed its mask requirements at most locations. Masks were required across the City of St. Louis, in accordance with local mandates, and strongly recommended in high-risk areas in Illinois and Indiana.
The grocery store chain will continue to offer complimentary face masks at all 111 of its stores for those who choose to wear them.