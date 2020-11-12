MISSOURI-- Governor Mike Parson announced a new mask and quarantine guidance for Missouri Public Schools Thursday morning during his weekly briefing.
The guidance said, “As long as both the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to that positive case were properly wearing masks, the individual who was exposed does not have to quarantine.”
This new guidance is in efforts to keep more students in the classroom rather than in quarantine and promote in-person learning statewide.
School districts and county health departments across Missouri have released statements regarding the new recommendation.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that they would not be making any changes in step with the governor's recommendations at this time.
"We cannot ignore the risk of a student or staff member spreading the virus to family members or other members of our community that could result in hospitalization or death," said the department in a Facebook post. "For these reasons, we have no final decision on adopting the state's recommendations."
Southern Boone School District
Southern Boone School District Superintendent, Chris Felmlee said he's waiting for guidance from Boone County health officials.
“This may be great for some communities but right now, I’m really waiting for guidance from the Boone County Department of Health. We need to have a conversation as Boone County superintendents with the Department of Health to see if there are any changes in protocols that we can implement."
Jefferson City School District
The Jefferson City School District announced that their COVID-19 re-entry plans, as well as their current procedures for students and staff, would not change.
“District leaders do have some concerns about whether there will be any unintended consequences as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 within our community,” the district said in an email to staff and families.
“We will be in touch with further information after we have had more time to fully evaluate the updated guidance and determine whether any changes are necessary."
The district also mentioned the fact that the Cole County Health Department also released new contact tracing guidelines, which involve individuals who test positive being responsible for notifying their own close contacts.
“The Jefferson City School District received this information at the same time the information was shared with the public,” said the release. “We are in the process of reviewing these updated guidelines to determine what impact they will have, if any, on our existing procedures and processes.”
Blair Oaks R-II School District
Blair Oaks R-II School District will take on Gov. Parson’s guidance.
The district’s superintendent, Jim Jones, said “We’re not going to grandfather people in, we’re going to utilize this guidance moving forward and, you know, continue to monitor and try to provide a safe environment for learning for all our students and staff."
Hallsville School District
The Hallsville School District announced that all of the district's current protocols will remain in effect until they receive full clarity on any changes.
Individuals currently in quarantine should not return to school early unless they hear otherwise from the local health department or the school district.
“We are actively researching what this announcement means for us in the Hallsville School District,” said the district in an email to families.
“Answering these questions will require discussion among several groups. Importantly, we will engage with our local health department in order to learn what this updated guidance may mean for contact tracing requirements in Boone County.”
Phelps-Maries County Health Department
The Phelps-Maries County Health Department released a statement in response to Gov. Parson's modifications to state guidelines for Missouri schools during COVID-19, and stated that they would be following their original procedures outlined in their current plans.
"The Phelps/Maries County Health Department is currently working closely with Superintendents to determine if these modified guidelines may be implemented in their respective school districts and the best way to implement these new guidelines," the statement said.
