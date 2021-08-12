MID-MISSOURI - Back to school season is here, but does that include masks?
KOMU 8 contacted school districts in the surrounding area to see if masks will be required or not. Here is what we know.
Columbia Public School District
- No decision yet and unknown when the decision will be made.
Jefferson City School District
- No decision yet, but the decision will be made no later than Aug. 16.
Harrisburg School District
Helias High School
- Masks required in common areas and buses.
North Callaway School District
- Masks not required.
South Callaway School District
- Masks required when social distancing cannot be done.
Fulton School District
- Masks not required.
Cole R-1 School District
- Decision has not been made yet but will be made by Aug. 19
- Superintendent Perry Gorrell said last year they did not require masks so the decision will most likely be the same.