KOMU 8 contacted school districts in the surrounding area to see if masks will be required or not. Here is what we know.

Columbia Public School District

  • No decision yet and unknown when the decision will be made. 

Jefferson City School District

  • No decision yet, but the decision will be made no later than Aug. 16.

Harrisburg School District

Helias High School

North Callaway School District

  • Masks not required.

South Callaway School District

  • Masks required when social distancing cannot be done.

Fulton School District

  • Masks not required.

Cole R-1 School District

  • Decision has not been made yet but will be made by Aug. 19
  • Superintendent Perry Gorrell said last year they did not require masks so the decision will most likely be the same.