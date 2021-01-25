COLUMBIA - The next round of mid-Missourians are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 1B - Tier 2 continues in the state.
The current phase allows for anyone over the age of 65 or anyone ages 18 to 64 that are deemed high risk to receive the vaccine. High risk factors include, but are not limited to, chronic illness, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Some mid-Missouri providers have been efficient administering tests.
Robbie McKee, who lives in Lake Ozark, said she was shocked at how soon she was able to get the vaccine in her area.
“I was surprised that we got in so quickly, I was really surprised. And I figured it would be March optimistically, but it wasn’t, it was great,” McKee said.
McKee said it was about a week from when she signed up to get vaccinated to when she actually received the vaccine.
Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City gave out just over 1,500 vaccines last week. Mary Heet was one of the people to get vaccinated during that time, and said the process was efficient.
“They sat us in chairs, six feet apart. A nurse went down the row administering the vaccine, each person waited 15 minutes, and then we left. The whole process took maybe 30 minutes,” Heet said.
Although McKee and Heet both had positive experiences, not all Missouri residents have.
Missouri ranks 50th out of 50 states in vaccine distribution, as KOMU 8 News previously reported. Providers in Missouri have administered less than half of the vaccines that have been distributed to the state according to the CDC data.
KOMU 8 is tracking where each county health department in mid-Missouri stands in offering COVID-19 vaccinations.