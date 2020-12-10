JEFFERSON CITY- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announced the introduction of the Emergency Direct Payments for Families and Workers Act Thursday, which would provide a second round of stimulus checks to those who qualify.
Senator Rawley and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced the bipartisan amendment to must-pass legislation to be considered by Congress.
The bill would provide a one-time payment of $1,200 to individuals, $2,400 to couples filing jointly, and $500 per child.
Eligibility standards and income thresholds are exactly the same as the CARES Act passed in March.
"Americans need direct payments now," Senator Hawley said. "Families are struggling. Unemployment claims are rising and food lines are growing. It’s time Congress finally acts. Direct payments should be at the center of any COVID relief legislation that Congress passes. If Congress doesn’t pass relief legislation with direct payments in it by next week, I will go to the Senate floor to demand a vote on my legislation."
"In the midst of so much economic desperation, Congress cannot go on recess without providing this $1,200 emergency assistance to the American people in their time of need," Senator Sanders said. "I look forward to working across the aisle with Senator Hawley to ensure that the United States Senate passes this amendment."
Senator Hawley was a leading advocate of including direct payments in Congress’s previous relief packages.