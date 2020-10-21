JEFFERSON CITY - Nursing home residents are facing a scary and difficult situation in terms of their physical and mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Some homes like Jefferson City Manor have seen a large increase of cases in their facilities.
As of Oct. 4, Jefferson City Manor has seen 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, according to government data.
In Columbia, The Bluffs had 43 cases reported and seven deaths.
A new report from the National Center for Assisted Living warned of a possible third spike in new COVID-19 cases in senior living homes.
The report stated that community spread in areas around nursing homes impacts the number of cases inside the home.
During the week of Sept. 27, 305,611 new COVID-19 cases were reported n the U.S., while 6,290 new cases were reported among nursing home residents.
Nursing home cases had last spiked in mid-July.
Residents live under the risk of community spread, which limits their contact with family members on the outside.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under the Missouri DHSS issued updated guidance for nursing home visitation on Sept. 17.
At the start of the pandemic, the guidance restricted all visitation. The guidance was amended to allow some visitation to help with the mental health toll on residents that comes with the isolation from family.
The new guidance recommends nursing facilities create opportunities for outdoor visitation.
It also recommends allowing indoor visitation if no new COVID-19 transmission has occurred in the facility for 14 days.
Facilities are advised to limit the amount of people visiting a resident and only allow visitors to go to their resident's room.