COLUMBIA - The Services for Independent Living center will hold a COVID-19 vaccine community clinic on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Patrick Lee, the executive director of the Services for Independent Living Center, said the mission of the center is to provide services for people with disabilities, elderly people, and veterans in order to allow them to live as independently as possible in the Columbia community.
Lee explained how COVID-19 impacted operations at the center, specifically their disabled and elderly population.
"They really were sequestered at home and trying to provide outreach when we're [also] trying to protect our employees... It was difficult." Lee said.
Lee said the center was able to put on the clinic with the help of the Boone County Health Department. He added more information about funding for the clinic as well.
"We actually have a new grant from the federal government, and the purpose of the grant is to really kind of enhance the public health workforce infrastructure." Lee said.
Lee expressed his goals with Saturday's clinic.
"One of the things we're trying to do is make sure that people that aren't vaccinated that want to be become vaccinated, we do everything possible to get them vaccinated" Lee said.
According to the CDC website, the COVID-19 community level is high. There have been 395 new cases between June 30, 2022 and July 6, 2022. While 73.3% of the population of Boone County has received their first dose, only 62.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Lauryn Cummings, a nursing student, has worked at University Hospital since July 2021. Cummings explained the COVID-19 guidelines MU Health has for their employees.
"I know they really care about keeping up to date with certain vaccinations or annual health clinics and checkups and stuff for their employees especially just so we're keeping our safety in check for our patients." Cummings said.
Cummings talked about the effects of COVID-19 levels rising in Boone County and the experiences she's had while on call.
"Some units, like the unit I work on, overflows with more COVID patients than the patients that were supposed to have, which kind of throws things off a little bit, but we kind of make it work." Cummings said.
Cummings shared some advice that residents in Mid-Missouri can implement as soon as today to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their homes and personal communities.
"Just rememb[er] to wear your mask. I feel like it's the best thing to even if you're vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID. Rememb[er] to wash your hands. COVID is still alive, and you still can take these little precautions to keep the spread from growing." Cummings said.
The clinic is held in partnership with the Boone County Health Department and is hosted by the Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Human Services department. The center is located on 1401 Hathman Place.
Residents aged between six months and 17 years old will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Residents aged 18 years or older will have access to the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Parental consent forms will be required for residents under the age of 18.
Members of the public are welcome to attend and no appointments are necessary. Vaccines are free and do not require an ID or health insurance. Residents can receive any dose that they need in a series, from their first shot to their fourth, at the clinic. Booster availability can be checked here or by calling 800-232-0233.