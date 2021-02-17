PETTIS COUNTY - Pettis County is postponing its second dose vaccination event on Thursday to Monday and Tuesday of next week. Bothwell Regional Hospital is delaying the event due to a lack of vaccine shipments to Pettis County.
The United States is experiencing severe weather across the country. This has led to a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments to individual counties. Pettis County's vaccination event will be held after the vaccine shipments are received.
"Unfortunately we had to postpone the event because of shipment delays," Bothwell Marketing Director Hannah Sartin said. "All the vaccines will still be given to those individuals for their second dose, it's just a matter of a date change."
For Pettis County, the vaccine postponement is not due to the cold weather itself but the lack of delivered vaccines from weather complications.
This comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday the weather would affect vaccine shipments in the country, including the Midwest. CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund explained in a statement the CDC and federal partners are assessing weather conditions and mitigating potential delays.
"Shipping partners are working to deliver vaccines where possible, contingent on local conditions, but the adverse weather is expected to continue to impact shipments out of the FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee, as well as the UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky, which serve as vaccine shipping hubs," Norlund said.
Rescheduling Pettis County's vaccination event for the second dose is dependent on the shipments from the federal government. Sartin explained the hospital is hopeful it will get the shipment soon.
"We don't anticipate postponing further because we've been told that we should have the vaccines by the end of the week," Sartin said. "So rather than having something this weekend we wanted to give it a few extra days, just in case."
Pettis County residents must be pre-registered to receive the second dose of the vaccine on Monday and Tuesday. Appointment times will stay the same.