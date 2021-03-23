COLUMBIA- Feeding Missouri Director Scott Baker said earlier this year that Missouri food programs could “see the light at the end of the tunnel” but were very much “still in the tunnel.”
Baker is referring to the “persistently high demand” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 22 million-plus jobs were lost over the last year. More people in Missouri need help, and food programs are still in need of support.
The two main sources of support, SNAP and food banks, work together to provide for Missourians in need. When there is more difficulty in receiving one, there is increased demand on the other.
Baker says by increasing SNAP benefits, some of the pressure will be relieved from food banks.
“It’s been the perfect storm,” Baker said, citing the numerous challenges and uphill battles faced by so many.
The American Rescue Plan explicitly lays out how the federal government plans to support food banks across the county. The plan is set to “increase SNAP benefits by 15% through September 2021.”
Baker said while demand is down in March compared to recent months, it's still high.
The bill also funds partnerships with restaurants to feed American families and keep workers in the restaurant industry on the job. It provides U.S. territories like Puerto Rico additional nutrition assistance funding, in addition to funding to make sure women, infants and children get the food they need to help address food insecurity.
Baker said in late 2020 the program funding would need to be re-upped by early 2021. This came after a CARES Act package was signed, sending resources to food banks across Missouri.
There’s concern that as businesses bounce back and vaccinations continue to ramp up, food programs will be left behind. The American Rescue Plan is designed to support programs like Feeding Missouri through most of 2021.
"Government programs will expire and people will start to shift their attention [as the pandemic improves]. But those of us dealing with the economic repercussions aren't even close yet," Baker said in January.
Food programs were hit extremely hard from multiple directions and will likely continue to require assistance until those repercussions are remedied.
Baker noted a “200% increase” in expenditures as demand increased.
Local groups have worked to increase the difficulty in receiving SNAP benefits in recent years. Baker said this will only put more pressure on food banks to provide resources.