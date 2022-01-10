COLUMBIA − MU's School of Medicine has moved some classes online as recommended by MU Health Care's incident command team.
According to MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze, the incident command team released recommendations for the health system to limit in-person meetings and classes.
Students at the School of Medicine started their in-person classes on Jan. 3 and then were informed they would switch to online learning on Jan. 9.
"In line with those recommendations and as part of the health system, the University of Missouri School of Medicine has moved a limited number of its education programs, such as certain lectures and group learning sessions, to online instruction," Maze said in an email.
For some students at the School of Medicine, it was a disappointing decision.
"It was a little disappointing to learn that we were gonna make the transition from in person to online, just because since we are going into medicine, that is a very hands-on field. So we were hoping to be able to work in groups like we have been for the past two blocks," first year medical student Eboni Acoff said.
Although some students preferred to have in-person class, they still thought switching to online learning was understandable.
“We were upset about the fact that we're not going to be able to see each other as much. But as medical students, I do think we all kind of understood where the decision came from in order to keep us safe,” first year medical student Michael Osher said.
The incident command team was set up in March 2020 to coordinate and prepare for once COVID-19 hit mid-Missouri. Since then, it has been responding to the demands of the pandemic.
Maze said the change affects mostly first and second year students who attend lectures and group learning exercises.
There is no date set for a return to all in-person instruction, Maze said, noting the health system would continue to monitor the situation.
The temporary switch comes just as the UM System Board of Curators have a special meeting scheduled Tuesday at 8 a.m. to discuss and possibly vote on COVID-19 protocols, according to the agenda released Monday morning.
Stephens College and Columbia College's announced last week that the two colleges would start the spring semester online. MU spokesperson Christian Basi told KOMU 8 on Thursday that the university still planned to hold in-person classes.
According to the MU COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 163 active student COVID-19 cases. Four new cases were reported Sunday.
Active student cases peaked for the 2021-22 school year on Saturday, with 185 active cases.
The dashboard shows 19 active faculty cases, 66 active MU staff cases and five active UM System staff cases.
MU classes start Tuesday, Jan. 18.