CALLAWAY COUNTY - The South Callaway R-II School District announced Wednesday classes will be all virtual through the end of October.
A Facebook post from the district on Wednesday showed a letter addressed to parents.
According to the letter, the district will be virtual from Thursday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Oct. 30 due to COVID-19 cases among staff.
No activities will be held at any of the schools and no students will be allowed to participate in off-campus activities through Oct. 30.
Friday, Oct. 23 was already scheduled as a day off and will stay that way, according to the letter.
In addition, virtual parent-teacher conferences on Thursday, Oct. 22 will remain as scheduled, according to the letter.
Classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 2 in-person.