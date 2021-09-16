ASHLAND - Southern Boone Elementary School will require masks for a two week period beginning Friday, Sept. 17 and ending on Thursday, Sept. 30.
This comes after 15% of the building being out with COVID-19 related positive cases and quarantines. According to an email to families from Southern Boone Elementary, as of Thursday, Sept. 16, the elementary school has 81 students and staff who have either tested positive or are identified as a close contact and have to quarantine.
If the number of positive cases and quarantines are under 81 people at the elementary school by Sept. 30, the mask requirement will end. If the number is at 81 or higher, the mask requirements will continue for another two weeks until Oct. 14.
Right now, masks are still encouraged but are not required at the primary, middle, and high schools in the district.