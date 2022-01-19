ASHLAND — The Southern Boone School Board has removed its mask mandates for the district's elementary and high schools, which were scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday.
A letter to families states that "masks continue to be recommended" but are not required in any district buildings.
COVID-19 isolation requirements were also updated, regardless of vaccination status. A five-day isolation period will be required for all positive cases, with students and staff returning to school on the sixth day:
- Day 0: symptom onset or date of test with a positive result
- Day 1-5: isolation
- Day 6: end of isolation and return to school. Must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
A negative test is not required to return to school, but face masks are recommended for days 6-10 after the isolation period.
Students will not have to undergo out-of-school isolation for close contacts, unless they experience symptoms or test positive. This allows students currently in isolation as asymptomatic close contacts to return to school.
The changes will go into effect on Thursday.
Building administrators and school nurses will contact students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been identified as close contacts. District staff were previously conducting contact tracing.
District administrators remind families to continue to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting, diarrhea and congestion.