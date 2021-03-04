MISSOURI- With the spring brings renewed hope and sunshine. Unfortunately, allergens also rear its ugly head for millions across the country.
Surveying your symptoms is key amid the pandemic. There are some clear differences between COVID-19 and your allergies:
As a respiratory disease, COVID-19 symptoms tend to revolve around the lungs. A cough is a common symptom for those who are infected. For those with allergies, a cough can accompany the discomfort with the air.
The main differences between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies are centered around temperature. It's not likely that those with allergies will have a fever, per the CDC. A fever is one of the primary symptoms of COVID, however, and can serve as a contrast.
Another key separator is skin reaction. Those with allergies may experience skin rashes or hives. This is unlikely to happen with COVID-19.
Congestion is a tricky symptom. It can signify the common cold, allergies or the initial onset of COVID-19. Monitoring your other symptoms is important when you feel congested or short of breath.
When in doubt, get tested.