JEFFERSON CITY – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management withdrew their request to the state of Missouri for an alternate care site Thursday.
While the state was working with local and federal partners to establish the site as early as next week, local health and emergency management officials and Springfield hospitals believe current state efforts to boost health care capabilities are sufficient to meet the existing needs.
“We appreciate the tremendous work our state health and emergency management teams have been doing. They are working closely with our Springfield-Greene County partners to meet critical health care needs,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release.
“The Delta variant remains a very serious concern, and our response efforts continue across Missouri. The rapid setup of a state-operated infusion center and deployment of ambulance strike teams are relieving the strain on our health care system. We applaud these public servants for their tireless efforts and remind everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Vaccinations are free, readily available, and the best way to combat this deadly disease.”
While cases remain high, in the last seven days the number of new COVID-19 cases in Greene County has dropped by 24% compared to the previous seven days. There have been similar new case reductions in other parts of southwest Missouri region, but statewide COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise.
The state has provided resources to relieve the strain on the health care system, including establishing a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center in Springfield and utilizing 10 life support ambulance strike teams to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients requiring care in area hospitals.
Springfield hospital leaders called the strike teams “a life-line for us” and the infusion center “hugely helpful” because it freed up about 10 beds a day for one hospital, according to a news release.
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said they will continue to closely coordinate its efforts to fight COVID-19 with help from local health and emergency management officials in Greene County.
“The work that our state team members have done – from site assessments in Springfield, planning efforts, contracting and logistical considerations – has been tremendously important in continuing to strengthen our ability to respond to COVID-19 or any other risks to the safety and wellbeing of our state,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said.