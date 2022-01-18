SPRINGFIELD - Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state's largest school district has decided to close for the rest of the week.
According to a release from Springfield Public Schools, the district has canceled all in-person and live virtual instruction from Wednesday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 24.
Over the last week alone, SPS said it documented 863 cases of COVID-19, impacting 661 students and 202 staff members. This spike impacted the district's ability to find substitute teachers. The district also implemented a mask requirement for staff and visitors.
While the district is closed, all buildings will undergo a cleaning. The district’s centralized testing location will remain open, but COVID-19 testing will be limited to symptomatic SPS staff until further notice, the district said.
If the current staffing shortages are not improved by Monday, the district will provide an update, which may include an extension of the temporary closure or a transition to virtual learning.