SPRINGFIELD, Mo. − Starting Aug. 23, the state's largest public school system will require masks, while going through five day in-person learning.
Springfield Public Schools (SPS) say the goal is to limit the spread of the virus and reduce the number of students and staff required to quarantine.
Low vaccination rates in the Springfield area have caused a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, while forcing this change in policy for students and faculty, SPS said.
Staff and students are also told to maintain social distancing when possible, and to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms are noted staff and students should seek guidance from a healthcare provider.
The requirement applies to anyone entering the public schools' facilities. The district will monitor vaccination data and COVID-19 trends before making any decisions to change the mandate.