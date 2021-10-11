JEFFERSON CITY — Due to a decrease in Covid-19 admissions and reduced community prevalence, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital will relax visitor restrictions effective immediately.
The following guidelines are now in place:
- All non-COVID positive patients, including pediatric patients, are welcome to have two support people at a time, over the age of 16, during designated hours.
- Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay. After delivery, siblings of the newborn will be allowed during visiting hours.
- Emergency Room patients and interventional patients are allowed two support people.
- Patients coming to the hospital for imaging studies or other diagnostic testing will be allowed one support person. This also applies to behavioral health patients and clinic patients.
- Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
Support people must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the weekend. Masks are to be worn at all times.
“After experiencing another surge this summer, we are again cautiously optimistic having seen a consistent decline in both the number of hospitalizations due to the virus and a reduction in community prevalence over the past several weeks,” said Mike Baumgartner, regional president of SSM Health in mid-Missouri.