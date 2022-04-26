JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City is relaxing its visitor restrictions, effective immediately. This comes because of a decrease in COVID-19 admissions and reduced community prevalence.
The relaxed restrictions allow for anyone to visit the hospital, with the following exceptions:
- ICU patients can have no more than three visitors in the room at a time
- Visitors 17 years old or under must be accompanied by an adult
- Patients who are COVID-positive or have symptoms will not be allowed visitors, with some exceptions like end of life visits.
“We feel comfortable relaxing visitor restrictions after having seen a consistent decline in both the number of hospitalizations due to the virus and a reduction in community prevalence over the past several weeks,” George Hayes, regional president of SSM Health in mid-Missouri, said in a press release.
Visitors may enter through the outpatient entrance from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Visitors must wear masks at all times, unless eating or drinking.
“We will continue to monitor the rate of community transmission and make adjustments to these guidelines as needed," Hayes said.