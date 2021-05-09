JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health has organized a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Monday to recognize essential workers and first responders, as well as those who have died from COVID-19.
The moment of silence will mark the beginning of Health Care Week.
According to a press release, SSM Health said the moments of silence aims to “honor the daily acts of courage and sacrifice we see across our communities and within our health care communities.”
“If we’ve learned one thing through this pandemic it’s that we are stronger together,” said Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, President and CEO of SSM Health.
A number of organizations across the country have also committed to participating in the moment of silence.