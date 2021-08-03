JEFFERSON CITY − SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital updated their visitor policies due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, effective Monday.
Some notable updates include that all non-COVID-19 positive patients can be accompanied by one person per day, over the age of 16, during designated hours.
All visitors, with the exception of the Family Birth Center, will be asked to leave no later than 7 p.m. each night.
COVID-19 positive patients are not allowed any visitors except for end-of-life circumstances.
But, Family Birth Center patients are allowed two visitors for the duration of the stay. If the Family Birth Center patient has tested positive for COVID-19, only one support person is allowed.
Additional updates from SSM Health are below:
- Pediatric patients are allowed two support people. If the pediatric patient is COVID positive, only one support person is allowed.
- Emergency Room patients will be allowed one support person. The support people should remain the same for the duration of the visit.
- Interventional patients will be allowed one support person for the duration of their procedural encounter. If the patient is admitted and required to stay overnight, visitors are not allowed.
- Patients coming to the hospital for imaging studies or other diagnostic testing should refrain from bringing visitors or support people with them to appointments. In special circumstances which may include patients who are non-ambulatory, have neurological deficiencies, developmental delays, or inability to speak for themselves, etc., the patient may have one support person. The support person may be allowed to stay with the patient during testing or directed to an appropriate waiting area until the testing is complete.
- Behavioral health patients will be allowed one support person during the patient discharge consultation only, due to social distancing limitations of the department.
- Clinic patients located in the Medical Office/Health Plaza Building will be allowed one support person. The support person will stay with the patient. If the patient is undergoing an exam or procedure that requires privacy, the support person will be directed to the appropriate waiting area. They will be asked to remain in the waiting area until they are reunited with the patient.
- Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
Support people must enter through the outpatient entrance between 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Additionally, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks or face coverings are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own masks.
- All entrants are subject to screening before entering the facility.
- Visitors are to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.
- Visitors must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.
For more information on the updated policies, visit SSM Health's website.