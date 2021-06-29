JEFFERSON CITY - According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Cole County has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 12.43% in the past seven days.
It is also ranked No. 36 in positivity rates throughout the state.
Cole County has seen a total of 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past seven days with a daily average of nine according to DHSS.
According to the same state data, 40.6% of Cole County residents have initiated the first dose of the vaccine, and 36.8% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Director of the Cole County Health Department, Kristy Campbell, said Cole County seems to be in the middle when comparing outbreaks to other countries.
“We’re seeing a slight uptick, but we were kind of in the middle,” Campbell said. “There were other counties that were having more of an outbreak than us but then other countries that were having very low cases. So we're sort of in the middle of the range.”
Campbell said through case investigations they are able to see cases coming from traveling, household exposure and some from mass gatherings.
Several employees at the Truman State Office Building were sent home Monday after 15 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“So far, we haven't had any of those cases reported to us,” Campbell said. “We haven't had anyone specifically tell us that they work there, so we are doing those case investigations and trying to determine if there are trends or commonalities among the cases.”
Dr. Lenora Adams, Chief Medical Officer at St. Mary's Medical Center, said they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and in the patients who need to be admitted.
"I believe this morning, we started with 10 [patients] and that could have changed by this time of the day but looking at baselines in the past, we have been running a month or two ago, zero to two patients a day," Adams said. "We've consistently seen that trending upward over the last month to where we are now."
Adams said that St. Mary's Medical Center is tight on capacity and that it's a moving target.
"I think we did need to transfer some patients from the emergency department after they were appropriately stabilized to get them a bed for admission at another hospital because we were at full capacity last night," Adams said.
Capacity increases and decreases throughout the day as people need to be admitted and others are discharged but this is something SSM is accustomed to managing Adams said.
"With all of us wearing masks for so long and now most of us coming out of masks, I'm seeing increases and other respiratory viruses that seem to be spreading through the community at a time that we didn't expect it in the middle of summer," Adams said. "Normally, that would be something we'd see more in the fall so that's a little bit different this year, because those viruses that didn't get a chance to spread around in the winter months and are now spreading."
There are still at least 14 active vaccination sites in Cole County, Campbell said.
“The Cole County community site is open on Thursdays at the Capital Mall and will be open until July 15,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the vaccination sites have been slower the past few weeks. Just 631 doses have been administered in Cole County in the last week. Boone County, over 1,700 doses were administered.
“As more people are vaccinated, there's fewer people that need to be vaccinated," Campbell said. “There's some people who have the natural antibodies because they've had the COVID-19 disease. Many people feel like they don't need the vaccine because they have the antibodies already. Then there are some people who are just choosing not to get vaccinated.”
Adams said that the new variant could have an effect on this COVID-19 increase.
"I think it's that combination of a new variant in the region that is more transmissible than in the past, people taking off the masks, and being more social, probably in enclosed spaces where they don't have good ventilation," Adams said.
In a meeting with the hospitals last week, Campbell said they were seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
“We know that the delta variant is here,” Campbell said. “100% of our sewer shed samples from the 21st [of June] were the delta variant, so we know that variant is here. It depends on the level of the severity of the disease, whether or not our hospitalizations will increase or not.”
Cole County residents can continue getting vaccinated at the Capital Mall until July 15. Campbell said residents can also get vaccinated at Jefferson City Medical Group as well as almost all the retail pharmacies in Jefferson City and in Cole County.