JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City will receive one of the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the state and will begin vaccinations of frontline caregivers later Tuesday.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at the hospital at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, and vaccinations of frontline caregivers will begin to be administered at around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The vaccine will be transported via a FedEx truck, equipped with specially-designed, temperature-controlled thermal containers to keep the vaccine at the necessary storage temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius.
Upon arrival at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, the vaccines will be unboxed and moved into ultra-low-temperature freezers to be safely stored.
SSM Health appreciates that people are eager to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, but requests people refrain from calling their health care provider or clinic for information to keep phone lines open for patients who are experiencing active symptoms or have acute care needs.
SSM Health patients interested in receiving notifications of COVID-19 vaccine availability are encouraged to sign up for an online MyChart account here.
To learn more about the vaccine, visit the SSM website or the CDC.