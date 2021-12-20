COLUMBIA - It's that time of year again. Shoppers crowd malls and department stores as they finish their Christmas shopping.
Columbia Mall is one mall that has dealt with significant staffing shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the mall's manager Rusty Strodtman.
"Staff shortages have affected us dramatically in 2021. We continue to still see those shortages occurring through throughout the city, as well as here in the mall," Strodtman said.
"The retailers and the different businesses are all getting a little more creative from how we hire, to bonuses, to pay scales, and to just how people are working and when they are working," Strodtman said.
Vivid Salon is an example of one business in the mall that has dealt with staffing shortages.
"We've seen an influx of people now, we just don't have enough stylists. It's interesting we go to hire, and people just don't show up for interviews," Vivid Salon owner Julie Spriggs said.
Spriggs said for awhile, it started to get better.
"We had a decline again once the delta variant started to come out, and now we're seeing a very large uptick so we're looking for full potential," Spriggs explained.
Strodtman said the mall expects to see a large increase of customers, especially compared to 2020.
"But we're seeing increases from 2019 numbers as well," Strodtman said.
Several stores within the mall are hiring and looking for more employees to handle the uptick of shoppers. If interested in applying to any of these jobs, visit the mall's website.