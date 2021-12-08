MISSOURI − Missouri's attorney general is asking parents to report school districts that have mask mandates to his office.
In a news release, Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office created a "centralized email" - illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov - for parents to report any mask mandates or quarantine orders in their school district.
On Tuesday, Schmitt's office sent letters to school districts and local health agencies, ordering an end to any public health order, quarantine order or mask mandate. The letters also threatened action against those who fail to stop enforcing the orders.
The letters come after a Cole County judge ruled that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted.
Since the letters were sent, Schmitt said his office has heard from "concerned parents that their school district is continuing to enforce mask mandates, quarantines and other similar COVID-19 public health orders."
Schmitt said parents are encouraged to email his office and someone from his office will review the concerns and investigate further whenever possible.
"Parents are sick and tired of the stonewalling from their school districts and so am I," Schmitt said in a news release.
Columbia Public Schools has had a mask mandate in effect since mid-August. On Tuesday, CPS said it received Schmitt's letter and is reviewing it to determine if it has any effect on the district's COVID mitigation measures.
"In the meantime, we will maintain the health protocols currently in place at CPS and in our buildings," the district said.