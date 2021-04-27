MISSOURI - Missouri has seen the 7-day average number of vaccinations cut by almost a half in recent weeks.
According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, an average of 28,000 vaccines were given over the last week. On April 1, that average was over 50,000.
More vaccination sites and increased supply have contributed to these plummeting numbers.
The Cole County Health Department has committed four days a week for vaccine appointments at Capital Mall in Jefferson City. Boone Health and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services have begun to regularly have clinics at the Columbia Mall.
The state says they received 124,850 doses last week.
MU Health Care Executive Director Brad Myers confirmed this trend in mid-Missouri.
"We've seen a tremendous drop-off in the number of community members who've signed up for the vaccine," Myers said. "I honestly did not expect that."
MU Health Care has an vaccination event on May 1 at Faurot Field, and they've seen a 30% uptick in open appointments, Myers said.
Those still looking to get their vaccine can sign up for the event here.