JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri’s six state-contracted monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for an additional 30 days.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) activated the initial monoclonal antibody treatment contract with SLSCO of Galveston, Texas in late August.
The contract provides monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for 30 days at sites in Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis and Scott counties and the City of St. Louis. Treatment is completely free for patients at any of the six centers.
“Monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful for many COVID-19 patients and have allowed us to lessen the strain on Missouri’s health care systems," Gov. Parson said.
The FDA authorized monoclonal antibody treatments for emergency use. The treatments could help people at high risk for serious COVID-19 symptoms to recover faster and reduce the likelihood of staying in the hospital.
The six sites have treated 1,732 patients with monoclonal antibody infusions as of Tuesday. Several other health care systems are also providing this care to their patients as needed.
High-risk individuals with a recent COVID-19 diagnosis are encouraged to contact their health care provider to discuss possible treatment options.
This map shows where Missouri patients and health care providers can learn where available treatment sites are in Missouri and how to access them.