COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services doesn't expect a large COVID-19 wave this summer, though some parts of the state are seeing an increase of cases that started toward the end of spring.
“We went from averaging somewhere around 200 cases per day and now we are about up to 1,600 cases” DHSS' Assistant Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Nathan Koffarnus said.
In April, there were around 11,600 cases, and in May, it jumped up to 32,000 plus cases, according to Koffarnus.
“We are tracking for this [June] to be a higher month most likely than May. It has been steadily increasing," Koffarnus said.
According to the DHSS, there were 680 hospitalized patients as of Wednesday, June 8 and 9,731 cases in the last 7 days.
The increase in cases is being driven up mainly by the state's metro areas, which isn’t uncommon, according to Koffarnus. Cases have increased in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas and then are brought to Columbia.
St. Louis is in the "red community level" for cases, while Kansas City is in the yellow. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said the county entered the "yellow community level" on June 9.
Boone County's COVID Community Level has changed from Low to Medium, which means:• If you're at high risk for severe illness, talk to your doctor about if you need to wear a mask & take other precautions• Stay up to date with COVID vaccines• Get tested if you have symptoms pic.twitter.com/2TKxQ57iro— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) June 13, 2022
“Those higher populated areas were really kind of driving those increases, but the good news we have seen is in some of those areas, St. Louis in particular in the last week or so and Kansas City around the same time, those increases are beginning to slow a little bit," Koffarnus said.
An interesting thing to note from data this spring and summer is that the average age for death is increasing again. It is back to where it was pre-vaccination, which means elderly people are more risk than they have been.
“I can’t say definitively what it means, but one thing I personally think it could mean is that we are seeing some weighing immunity from people that have previously been vaccinated that were seniors," Koffarnus said. "They don’t keep that immunity for a long time."
He said if an older senior citizen with preexisting health conditions hasn't been boosted, it may be the time to think about getting the booster shot.
Cases in Columbia are still increasing from factors like students coming and going, summer school starting and trips to areas like Florida that are having more trouble with COVID and then coming back to Columbia.
“It does look like maybe we aren’t quite done with cases on the rise in Columbia specifically, and that is something to continue to watch," Koffarnus said.
However, DHSS is not seeing signs that we are going to see a big wave of COVID this summer.
“It’s possible, but it doesn’t look quite like it did last year when we were dealing with the new delta variant at the time," Koffarnus said.
According to the Columbia Public Schools COVID dashboard, 24 staff members are out due to a positive test or quarantine, affecting 19 schools. The dashboard says five students are out due to positive tests or quarantine, affecting six schools.
According to an email sent out by CPS, there has been a high level of positive tests among its sixth through eighth grade EEE students and staff.
The EEE summer school is canceled Friday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 21. The district is off Monday for Juneteenth, so it will allow students and staff to quarantine for five days as required.