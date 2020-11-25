COLUMBIA — The state of Missouri will host free community COVID-19 testing events in various counties across the state in the coming weeks, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.
The events are part of weekly testing initiatives through the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS) and local health departments.
You must be a Missouri resident to receive a test. However, individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or live in the county in which they are being tested.
Missourians can register for the testing events online or call the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 435-8411.
The U.S. health department will also continue to provide local COVID-19 "surge testing" beginning Nov. 30. Surge testing will not be available Nov. 26 and 27.
Surge testing events will occur weekly in the following locations:
- Columbia (Monday's, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Branson (Tuesday's, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- St. Louis (Tuesday's and Wednesday's, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Cape Girardeau (Thursday's, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Lee’s Summit (Thursday's, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.).
Surge tests are available to anyone 5 years old or above, with a parent or guardian present if the individual is under 18. Tests will be administered regardless of COVID-19 symptoms.
The health department encourages Missourians to register to surge testing online.