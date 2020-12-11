JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives from the Governor’s office and the Department of Health and Senior Services held a meeting for members of the media Friday morning to provide foundational information about the plan for vaccine distribution.
The representatives said they expect the Pfizer vaccine to receive emergency use authorization on Saturday with deliveries of the frozen Pfizer vaccine to arrive in Missouri Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Missouri is set to receive 51,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the doses have to be administered within 10 days of arrival. Missouri is set to receive another 63,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the following week.
The minimum amount of doses that can be ordered from Pfizer is 975. It has to be stored at 90 degrees below zero and is a two-dose vaccine. The second dose must be administered 21 days after the first. The representatives said 51,675 doses are held in reserve for the second administration.
The representatives said health care workers have six hours to inject all of the dosages from one vile into an arm. They said the procedural enemy is wasting the vaccine.
Following the first dose of the vaccine, vaccinated individuals will receive a reminder card with their scheduled date to receive the second dose. This can also be tracked through the ShowMeVax system.
The representatives said vaccine distribution is not a state logistical challenge in the initial stages. The vaccine will be delivered directly to 21 different vaccination locations. The state is not actively engaged in the initial allocations of vaccines, and the locations cannot be disclosed due to security risks and recommendations from the federal government.
The state’s plan follows three stages: vaccinate, coordinate and communicate. Missouri is prioritizing populations and has separated them into two different phases: Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
The representatives said Regional Implementation Teams will help get the vaccine to the people who are harder to reach. They said the objective is to help identify strategies to get the vaccine to areas with smaller amounts of healthcare workers who can administer the vaccine. The RIT teams have not yet been established.
Pending approval of the Moderna vaccine, the representatives said they are hoping to receive 105,305 doses in the upcoming weeks.
The representatives also said the arrival of the vaccine is not the time to let your guard down in regard to mask-wearing and social distancing.