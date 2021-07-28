MISSOURI - Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the CDC has outlined most counties in the state as hotspots. On Tuesday, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces in areas of substantial or high transmission.
The United States now has a high level of community transmission due to #COVID19 cases rapidly increasing in some parts of the country. Learn more about the levels of community transmission across the U.S. on CDC’s COVID Data Tracker: https://t.co/cROqLRIcgJ. pic.twitter.com/PQAz68xvVG— CDC (@CDCgov) July 27, 2021
Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Robert Knodell issued the following statement to KOMU:
"DHSS is currently reviewing new guidance issued by the CDC and will make any determinations regarding changes in statewide recommendations in the coming days."
On Friday, July 23, St. Louis City and County reinstated a mask mandate which began on Monday. The mask mandate required people to wear masks in public indoor locations and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate was originally rescinded on May 14.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Monday that he filed a suit against St. Louis City and County to stop the mask mandates.
Attorney General Schmitt today filed suit against St. Louis City and County to put a stop to their mask mandates. More on the suit: https://t.co/FxGk4olPHw pic.twitter.com/lOvZicbLOl— Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) July 26, 2021
On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson took to Twitter to talk about his opinion on mask mandates being reinstated and said the state was following the CDC's guidelines.
Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust. (1/3)— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 26, 2021
But on Tuesday, the CDC reversed its guidelines and recommended masks for anyone in hot spot areas, regardless of vaccination status. Parson in return, tweeted on Wednesday and called the recommendation "disappointing and concerning."
The recently updated CDC guidance regarding mask wearing for fully vaccinated individuals is disappointing and concerning. It’s disappointing because it is inconsistent with the overwhelming evidence surrounding the efficacy of the vaccines and their proven results.(1/3)— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 28, 2021
"It’s concerning because the nation’s top public health agency appears to be cowering to the political pressures of those who only want to force mandates and shutdowns, which only further prolong the recovery. This decision only promotes fear & further division among our citizens," Parson said in the thread.
On Tuesday, the same day the CDC made the new recommendation and a day after the mandate was reinstated, St. Louis County Counsel voted to repeal the mask mandate.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones responded on Twitter with astonishment to the final voting decision of the Counsel to terminate the mask order.
Wow. Just…..wow. https://t.co/qPMtTITfT6— Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) July 28, 2021
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced on Wednesday the county's mask mandate will continue to be enforced, even after the City Counsel voted against it on Tuesday night.
“I want to make it clear that a mask mandate remains in place in St. Louis County,” Page said, according to KSDK. “There is currently a lawsuit challenging that mandate, until that’s resolved, masks are required in all indoor public spaces."
AG Schmitt also responded to the new CDC mask recommendations by claiming vaccination does not mean "normalcy."
7/26 CDC: It's important to get the vaccine as it saves lives & gets us back to normal. 7/27 CDC: Even if you get the vaccine, you don't get to have a normal life.This is politics not science. https://t.co/juEaY5LQHp— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 27, 2021
Also on Tuesday evening, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the city would likely go back to a mask mandate in public indoor spaces. Kansas City rescinded its mask mandate on May 14.
Mayor Lucas claimed he has and will continue to follow CDC guidelines as the pandemic continues.
I have stuck with CDC guidance throughout the pandemic and today is no different. I will return Kansas City to a mask mandate indoors based upon national and regional health guidance and discussion with other Kansas City leaders. I will provide further details in the morning.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 28, 2021
On Wednesday morning, Schmitt announced that he would be filing another suit against Kansas City's new indoor mask mandate, where Mayor Lucas responded by saying the order hadn't even been filed yet.
Dude, the order hasn’t even been filed yet. What are you suing about? Do you want us to just schedule a debate on Fox News so you can get the press? I’m down! https://t.co/hRtlCCR1vi— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 28, 2021
Currently, St. Louis County has a 8.66% positivity rate, while Kansas City has a 8.01% positivity rate. In the last seven days. St. Louis County's rate has been 11.06%, while Kansas City's has been 12.98%.