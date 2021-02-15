JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri issued new guidance to vaccinators on the residency of COVID-19 vaccine recipients in a press release Monday.

The Missouri vaccination plan places a priority on the vaccination of Missouri residents first.

Download PDF Vaccinator Guidance - Residency Status.pdf

Vaccinators should use a self-attestation process that will verify Missouri residency; which means vaccinators should use the state's screening form or ask recipients to self-attest to their residency in a population.

The guidance addressed concerns that out-of-state workers could receive vaccines meant for Missouri residents.

Employer-run vaccination clinics are exempt from the guidance. Non-Missourians can get a vaccine in Missouri if it is provided by their employer.

If necessary, non-Missourians can also receive a vaccine if the vaccinators risks wasting doses.

