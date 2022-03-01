JEFFERSON CITY - State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) filed a resolution designed to honor those who have died from COVID-19.
House Concurrent Resolution 77 would designate April 1, 2022 as "COVID-19 Remembrance Day."
Nurrenbern says she hopes this date would help Missourians heal.
“So many Missourians have lost friends, family members and loved ones to the coronavirus, and many Missourians are still coming to terms with the trauma and difficulty of this event,” she said. “This resolution will provide a chance for the state to collectively heal and reflect.”
Missouri has not observed an official day of remembrance for COVID-19 deaths. Several groups marked March 1, 2021 as such a date. Some city and state governments marked days of mourning last year as well.