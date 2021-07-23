SPRINGFIELD — The state of Missouri has sent additional resources to Springfield-Greene County as the region manages a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Greene County's daily average of 228 COVID-19 cases ranks highest in the state.
"Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible, and that has not changed," Gov. Mike Parson said in Thursday's news release announcing the resources.
Parson announced that ambulance strike teams were sent to Springfield on Friday with each team bringing ambulances and medical personnel to transport COVID-19 patients.
The Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team has also been deployed, providing personnel and equipment for a Monoclonal Antibody Centralized Infusion Center. This center will provide monoclonal antibody therapy treatments to high-risk patients soon after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization.
Mid-Missouri health care providers have not been called on to send support as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Greene County. However, they are continuing to treat overflow patients sent in from the area.