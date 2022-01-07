JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Sunday in Jefferson City.
The drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at the American Legion #1423, located on Tanner Bridge Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Another drive-thru testing event will be held on Jan. 23 at the same time and place.
The test used will be a PCR test. Results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours after the event. Results will be given via phone call or text.
No identification documents are required. Testing is free.
More information about the testing event can be found here.