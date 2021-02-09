MISSOURI- The state of Missouri launched an online COVID-19 vaccine navigator Monday, and it's already creating questions.
The vaccine navigator website was created to streamline information about receiving the vaccine. The site provides facts about vaccine eligibility and how to sign up for an appointment.
The state asks residents to complete an online survey to determine when they will be eligible for the vaccine. The site will notify them with an email when their phase becomes eligible.
Several smaller organizations are already operating similar surveys, including Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and MU Health Care. This has caused confusion, because some residents don't know where to sign up.
Jessica Slover is helping several elderly residents sign up for the vaccine. She says having so many different websites causes confusion for residents.
"Combine the new Missouri website... with having to contact all your various health departments and hospitals. Adding one more Missouri website to the mix is just throwing people for a loop," she said.
Slover is part of a Facebook group trying to help people get vaccinated. She advised people to sign up with their local counties and cities. She says this is the best way to make sure people get signed up properly.
"Preferably, all the residents would have one place to sign up, instead of various counties and cities and state and all that," she said.
Slover says the online sign-up system runs the risk of not reaching elderly people.
"My dad can't manage a website to save his poor life. Luckily my mom's a bit more savvy, but it doesn't make it easy for the people who aren't, or don't have smartphones, or access to a computer," she said.
The new vaccine navigator is linked to ShowMeVax, the state's database for vaccine distributers. This will help pass information to those administering vaccines.
