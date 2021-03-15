COLUMBIA - President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act on Thursday, March 11. This bill created a $28.6 billion pool called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).
The National Restaurant Association has called this, "the most important recovery tool for the industry to date."
Richard Walls, owner of The Heidelberg in Columbia, as well as the treasurer for the mid-Missouri chapter of the Missouri Restaurant Association, said 2020 has been the most challenging year for restaurants in mid-Missouri and nationally that "we’ve ever witnessed in our lifetime."
The RRF is available for applicants with 20 or fewer establishments, including restaurants, food trucks, food carts, bars and many other entities.
President of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Matt McCormick said the RRF will hopefully close the gap and start moving restaurants in the right direction.
"We're starting to hear a lot of our bars and restaurants hiring people back in, so they have their workforce back," McCormick said.
Walls echoed the importance of closing the gap for Columbia restaurants, and said they are a backbone of the Columbia community.
"It allows the businesses to stay open and it also provides more economic opportunity, and more opportunity for people to get back to doing what they love to do," Walls said. "Columbia has always been a great town that supports its restaurants, and its our hope that all restaurants will continue to be there for Columbia."
Eligible expenses are much broader than Paycheck Protection Loans and can be spent on expenses such as payroll, food and beverage inventory and rent, among other things.
The total grant amount for any business is capped at $10 million.
The grant will equal the amount to an establishment's pandemic-related revenue loss. According to the National Restaurant Association, this amount can be calculated by subtracting 2020 gross receipts from 2019 gross receipts. One thing that must be noted is that any grant is reduced by the amount received through PPP loans.
There will be a prioritization period for the allocation of the grants.
"For an initial 21-day period, the Small Business Administration will prioritize awarding grants for small business concerns owned and controlled by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged small business concerns," the National Restaurant Association stated.
McCormick said this helps identify those who need help the most.
"What are those industries and who are those owners or business people that have been impacted the most, impacted negatively, and making sure that they have some equity there to help those first, to get them back on their feet."
Walls stressed a recommendation for all restaurant owners to join the Missouri Restaurant Association.
"You get the knowledge and information to do all you can to stay in business," Walls said.
If you go to the Missouri Restaurant Association website, you will get the most up to date information on restaurant relief. While there is a fee for membership, Walls says its a “great investment.”
“It’s a great investment, it’s helped keep us in business this last year," Walls said. "I don't know if we would have been in business still without the knowledge we’ve gained through being involved legislatively and also keeping up with the new rules and how things are changing.”
McCormick explained that this bill will create recognition for the negative impacts COVID-19 has had on restaurants and the restaurant industry.