COLUMBIA - On Monday, the UM Board of Curators voted to extend its mask policy for another 30 days, until Oct. 15.
This mask policy applies to all four universities in the system; in classrooms and in indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. Masks are not required outdoors.
However, those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks at any indoor events that are voluntary, like sporting events, though it is recommended by MU.
In the curators' meeting, MU President Mun Choi said the mask enforcement at voluntary events will be based on an honor system of wearing a mask if individuals are not vaccinated.
During the meeting Monday, some curators disagreed with the policy.
Curator Keith Holloway said the new policy could divide the student body.
"I don’t want to separate the student body," Holloway said. "The student body should be as one, and it would be divisive to make some people wear masks and others not."
Despite the disagreements, the policy was passed in a 5-4 vote.
Erin Martise, a junior at MU, said she was going to continue to wear her mask regardless of the University's policy.
"I have auto-immune issues so wearing a mask is my way of protecting myself even more than the vaccine," Martise said. "The mandate didn't come as a surprise to me because I figured they would extend it with all the cases coming up with the delta variant, it was something I saw coming."
Martise said she has seen people choose to not wear masks on campus and at games.
"If you choose to wear a mask or not if you are vaccinated, it's on you if you want to wear a mask or not," Martise said. "I know the signs on the doors says if you're vaccinated it's optional and for me personally I'll still wear mine but, I've noticed people that just choose not to on campus."
MU freshman Ellie Dover said as long as she gets to be in-person, she is fine with continuing wearing masks.
"I'm glad they haven't extended the mask mandate to everything and as long as we're safe in the classroom, there's definitely a lot of people coughing right now, so I'm thankful for the masks in a way," Dover said.
Dover said she is a little worried about the mask recommendation for vaccinated people at indoor events.
"Even if I am vaccinated, there's still stuff that can spread, but I'm glad there letting us have a chance to have a somewhat normal sporting experience," Dover said.
Store manager of Gliks boutique Kayla Roth said business has changed significantly with students back on campus.
"College kids weren't required to be in person, they were online doing classes, so our business has changed drastically sale wise and inventory wise," Roth said. "It's been a big change, kids are finally back now and it's been great."
Roth said they have seen an influx of students this year that they did not have at this time last year.
The mask policy will be be reviewed again in October.