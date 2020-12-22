COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Tuesday that all students returning to university owned or leased housing will be required to have a COVID-19 test.
That test must come from within five days of the start of classes, according to a press release. The test also must be a PCR or rapid test. Antibody tests will not be accepted.
MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said it "might seem like a lot of work, but it's actually not that much."
"Based on our experience, we want to try this, and again, it's only with a select group of students, it's not with the entire campus, it's not even with the entire undergraduate population. We're only requiring about a quarter of the undergraduate population to get the test, so it is relatively confined," Basi said.
Free testing will be available before and during the first week of the spring semester, even for students not living on campus.
Basi says nearly 6,300 students will need to be tested, but they can't say for sure how much this will cost the university, as not all 6,300 will get tested at the university.
KOMU 8 News asked Basi why the university didn't require a COVID-19 test at the beginning of the fall semester.
"Well, because the situation has changed," Basi said. "Things are a little different, and this is one tool that we saw that we were thinking 'Okay, let's try this' and see if the information could be helped to drive strategies. You know, back in June, back in July, the conversations were different. We were seeing different situations with the health system, we were in really really good shape."
If a student tested positive between Oct. 15 and Jan. 9, they will not need to test again before returning, once documentation of a positive test is provided to the university.
According to MU's COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 52 active student cases. There have been 2,664 student case recoveries, and four students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All four students have been discharged. The 7-day student case average is 56.
There is also one faculty member, 24 MU staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.