MISSOURI- University of Missouri researchers recently found children who received seasonal flu shots suffer less from COVID-19 symptoms after infected.
Anjali Patwardhan, professor of pediatric rheumatology and child health in the School of Medicine, said this study is about virus interference. She reviewed over 900 records of children and young adults diagnosed with COVID-19 from February to August 2020.
She said it is the first study in the world that researches the relationship between flu shots and COVID-19 symptoms.
She found people between 0 to 20 years old who received the influenza vaccine during the current flu season were less likely to experience COVID-19 symptoms. She also found children had fewer possibilities to experience symptoms if they got the pneumococcal vaccine.
"The phenomenon is called virus interference," Patwardhan said. "When one virus antigen is introduced to the host body, the host body triggers several immune mechanisms....The first antigen modulates the immune response to the second antigen, which is COVID-19. So if you are vaccinated before, the response to your immune system to COVID will be different than if you are not vaccinated."
Patwardhan told MU that it is important to conduct research on the pediatric population because "children play a significant role in influencing viral transmission."
"(The study) becomes even more important because we don't have a vaccine for children," she said. "I think children below 16 are less likely to get vaccines. So it is very important that if we have an opportunity somehow to protect our children."
She called on more institutes to come forward and participate in similar studies so that they can do a large study with more geographical areas and different race and ethnic groups.