COLUMBIA - Substitute teachers can sub for Columbia Public Schools once they've been certified through DESE and received approval from EDUStaff.
One substitute teacher in Columbia has completed the process and can begin subbing as soon as her background check is approved. She said she could could get a call as soon as Friday to let her know about openings in the district: something she's beyond ready for.
"The more I helped my nieces and nephews with their education at home, I realized I could really reach out and help more people," Keona Smith said. "We need more substitutes and more teachers that are passionate about education, but love children."
Part of what substitutes have to do to get certified for CPS includes a virtual workshop. Smith said the workshop reviewed how to be the "best sub possible" and "what to do in certain situations." This includes how to handle technology necessary for lessons, how to get students' attention, non-verbal and verbal cues, substitute planning and organization, COVID-19 procedures, and more.
"I think the most important thing right now with having the pandemic and needing subs is that we see kids that need a really strong foundation for education," Smith said. "They need some sort of normal normalcy."
Amid challenges created by the pandemic, there's been a higher priority placed on substitute teachers in the state. The state recently approved reimbursement funding and loosened its requirements on the applications for substitute teachers during the pandemic.
CPS partnered with EDUStaff to hire more substitute teachers. According to EDUStaff, the current pay rates for CPS subs is $85 for a whole day, and $42.50 for half a day.
Under Missouri's vaccination plan, K-12 teachers, including substitutes, will be eligible when the state activates Phase 1B - Tier 3. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the district hopes staffing shortages will decrease once substitutes can receive their vaccines.
Columbia Missouri National Education Association President Kathy Steinhoff said said she's also hopeful the opportunity to receive the vaccine will increase CPS's current sub pool. She said many subs have been hired by EDUStaff, but not all of them are taking jobs.
"We can only suspect that they are not because of safety factors," Steinhoff said. "So if they're able to get that vaccine, we're hoping that will make them feel more safe."
Steinhoff also said teachers and administrators often have to cover each other's classes if a sub is unavailable. She said utilizing subs is crucial, especially if several staff members have to quarantine at any time.
"It is unsustainable to expect that there are enough people to cover when you start losing a high percentage of your employees," she said.
Smith said she's satisfied with how smoothly the certification process has gone. She also said she's ready to be the positive support system she knows kids need at this time.
"I think that the more teachers we have, the better subs we have, the more our kids will be ready for the future," she said. "And they are our future."